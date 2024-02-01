Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,431 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 6.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.14% of Linde worth $254,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $406.97. The stock had a trading volume of 175,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,250. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

