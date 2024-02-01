Lisk Tops One Day Volume of $32.97 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003082 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $186.06 million and $32.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001419 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002067 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002097 BTC.
Lisk Profile
Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lisk Coin Trading
