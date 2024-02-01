Litecoin (LTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $264.43 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $66.46 or 0.00156825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.93 billion and approximately $264.43 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009339 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,157,982 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.