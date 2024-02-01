Littelfuse, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Littelfuse stock opened at $241.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average of $251.05. Littelfuse has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

