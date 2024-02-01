Loews (NYSE:L) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.79

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.79 and last traded at $73.71, with a volume of 215995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

