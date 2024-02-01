Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Major Shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc Sells 3,978,540 Shares

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

