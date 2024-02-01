Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Major Shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc Sells 3,978,540 Shares

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $28.15.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LBPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.
View Our Latest Analysis on Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Longboard Pharmaceuticals
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.