Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 52,147,675 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 47,646,379 shares.The stock last traded at $3.58 and had previously closed at $3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

