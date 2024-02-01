MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.0 million-$184.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.2 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $96.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.82.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $547,158.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,462 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

