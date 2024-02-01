Madison Wealth Management Invests $204,000 in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,877,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,909,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $441.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

