Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.94

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 134234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 6.91%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

