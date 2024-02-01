Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Makita had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.
Makita Stock Up 3.3 %
MKTAY opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. Makita has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $31.88.
Makita Company Profile
