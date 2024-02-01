Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Makita had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Makita Stock Up 3.3 %

MKTAY opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. Makita has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

