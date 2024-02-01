ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 3.8 %

MAN stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

