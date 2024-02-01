Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MFC

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 49,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.