Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 105000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

