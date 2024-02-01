Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 3,225 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a market cap of $514.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $116.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

