Marco Investment Management LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

