Marco Investment Management LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MO opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

