Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 582 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.8 %

CTVA stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

