MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Raises Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $225.51 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.47.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

