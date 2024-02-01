Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 2.3% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $49,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.67. 135,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $244.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.