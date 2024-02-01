Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.12), with a volume of 24063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.11).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £48.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,367.50 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.23.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45,000.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.