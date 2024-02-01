Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MA traded up $8.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $457.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $462.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $423.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.98. The stock has a market cap of $429.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

