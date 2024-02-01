Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $9.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.22. The stock had a trading volume of 830,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,357. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $430.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $462.00.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,446 shares of company stock valued at $153,542,033. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,670,000 after buying an additional 318,077 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.