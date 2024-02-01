Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,378. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $462.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.98. The company has a market cap of $430.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,191,103.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 717,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,181,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

