McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 490,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 249,612 shares.The stock last traded at $125.77 and had previously closed at $123.75.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

