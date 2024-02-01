Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Mercury Systems worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,242,000 after buying an additional 116,903 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 215,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

