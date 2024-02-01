Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 90,351 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.70 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

