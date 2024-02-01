Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

