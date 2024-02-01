Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 14,611 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 3.9 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

