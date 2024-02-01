Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DJD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 210.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 70,890 shares during the period.

DJD stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $292.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

