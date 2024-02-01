Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $208,647,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $48.87 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

