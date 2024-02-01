Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Trading Up 0.6 %

RTX stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

