Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,068,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 756,017 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.02.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

