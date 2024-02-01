Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $207.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.41 and its 200 day moving average is $195.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

