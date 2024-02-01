Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,374 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

