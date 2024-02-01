Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

MSCI Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $598.62 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $544.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

