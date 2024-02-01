Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

