Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

