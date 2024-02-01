Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of MRU opened at C$70.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.35. The stock has a market cap of C$16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.43 and a 52 week high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2562538 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.21.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

