Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,140,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,911,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

