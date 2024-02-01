Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 26.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.