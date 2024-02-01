Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $397.58 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $415.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.87 and its 200 day moving average is $351.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $601,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

