MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target Raised to $14.50

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.87 on Monday. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $905.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.51.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,081,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 64,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth about $4,008,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 12.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,842 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

