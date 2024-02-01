Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 607.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,664 shares of company stock worth $309,852 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MIRM opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

