Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,344 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $947,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,006,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $947,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,006,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 941,667 shares of company stock worth $71,329,871 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Down 4.7 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $87.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

