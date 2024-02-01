Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.98 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,456 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $20,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,612,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 448.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $116.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

