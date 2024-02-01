Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $20,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $190.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.