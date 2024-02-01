Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MFG opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

