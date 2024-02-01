Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mizuho Financial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %
MFG opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
