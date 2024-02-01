Mizuho Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $56.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.53.

CTVA traded up $7.95 on Thursday, reaching $53.43. 5,015,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. Corteva has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

