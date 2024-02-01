Moelis & Company’s (MC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $56.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MC

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after acquiring an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 389,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.